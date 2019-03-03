February 7, 1957 - February 16, 2019 Beloved Anne Marie Adams passed away on February 16, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1957 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Evelyn Patton Adams and Robert Joseph Adams. She is survived by sisters, Jean, Ellen and Carole, as well as nephews, Joe, Nick, Matt, Caleb and Jared.Anne received a BS in Visual Comm. Design from Arizona State University in 1981, where she also worked at PBS station KAET, beginning her lifelong career in the Entertainment Industry. She then moved to Los Angeles where she continued her career beginning at Post Production facility Video Transitions. Anne served as Executive Producer or Consultant Executive Producer at companies such as: Marks Communications, ABC Television, Viacom, Inc., Creative Planet, Vulcan, Inc., Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, and The Hettema Group.One of the projects dear to Anne was working as the "Director of Multimedia Production" at Vulcan, Inc. owned by the late Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen. She was the "Project Lead" for the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame. She managed all aspects of the project from concept development through installation and opening.Memorial donations accepted at "Home Fur Good" at homefurgood.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary