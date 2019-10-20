|
|
1933 - 2019 On the twelfth day of the tenth month in the year of Our Lord Twenty Nineteen, Anne Mcniff Henke passed away. It was early in the evening as the sun was setting and the full moon was rising, and at exactly six o'clock all of the owls hooted at Anne's passing.Anne was the beloved first born of Isabelle and Frances McNiff and the wife of William Henke, all since deceased. She was also the big sister to Grant, Susan, Sheila, Frank, Mary and Ellie; Mother to Spiff, Marty, Susanne, Gretchen and Tom; and grandmother to Montana, McCall, Madison, Ian, Paige, Sophia, Amelia and Sage. Just prior to her passing, there were two days of family and friends coming and going and wishing her well as she moved on from her life long home in California to her new place in heaven with the folks that went before her, including her parents and Bill.Despite the great sadness in the family at her passing, there is also joy that her social calendar is done.Anne had many titles throughout her 86 years - Mrs Henke, Annie, educator, den mother, Principal Henke, "Yes Dear", Granne, Aunt Anne and, most of all, Mom.She will be missed by all.Love you Mom!In lieu of flowers, be kind.Service will be at Our Lady of the Assumption 435 N. Berkely ave, Clarmont CAMonday November 4th 10:00 AM
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019