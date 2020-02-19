|
September 16, 1916 - February 15, 2020 Anne R. Berg was born on September 16, 1916 in Portland, Oregon. Her parents migrated to the U.S. in the early 1900s from Eastern Europe. They left to find new opportunities and be spared from the anti-Jewish pogroms. Her two oldest siblings were born there, but she and her younger sister were lucky enough to have made it to American shores. She went to school in Portland where she met/married her husband Jimmie. They moved to Los Angeles in 1946 and subsequently became life-long Angelenos and SFV residents. She and Jimmie were married for 65 years before his death in 2003. They had two children, Harvey and Stephanie (deceased), and three granddaughters, Sydnee (Jay), Brittany (Jorge) and Alexa (Chelsea). They also had three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Avrie and Mason. She is survived by Harvey and Michele, her grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces/nephews and their families, and many others who adopted her into their lives. She will be buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills at 2 pm on February 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020