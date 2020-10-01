March 28, 1923 - August 31, 2020 Anne Ruth Erbeznik, 97, died on August 31, 2020 at her home in West Hills, CA. Anne was born Anna Ruth Turner on March 28, 1923 in Kentucky to Joseph Turner and Margaret (Hamm) Turner. She survived her husband Frank Anthony Erbeznik, 73, and two of her eight children, Mary, 60, and James, 70. Her surviving children are Frank (Ronnie), Kenneth, Catherine, Margaret (Sean), Patricia (Terry) and John. Her life was further gifted with 16 grandchildren, numerous greatgrandchildren and many friends. She loved all of them and in return was deeply loved. Anne graduated from Cleveland City Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. She had a lifetime membership in the Alumni Association. Anne married Frank in Cleveland on February 7, 1948 and bore eight children before the family moved into their California house in 1961 where both Frank and Ann lived out the rest of their lives. Anne worked as a Registered Nurse at the Motion Picture Hospital and the Valley Presbyterian Hospital before joining UCLA NPI where she worked for 28 years. She retired completely from nursing at age 74. Anne is buried between her husband and daughter at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery. No further services are planned at this time. To honor her memory her family would appreciate any gift of your time, talent or treasure to support women in the workplace and/or the rights and dignity of the disabled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store