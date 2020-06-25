February 26, 1920 - June 20, 2020 BERGSTROM, ANNE REED, Age 100, died peacefully at her home in Bradbury on June 20, 2020.Anne was born in 1920 to Harold Eugene and Adele Huntsberger Reed in Los Angeles, California.After graduating from Marlboro School, she enrolled at UCLA, earning a Bachelor's Degree in History. She enjoyed lifelong friendships with her UCLA Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters.In 1945, she married Raymond O. Bergstrom, her loving husband of 64 years. Lt. Col. Bergstrom had a distinguished career with the U.S. Air Force and in private industry. Ray passed away in 2009.Anne and Ray lived in San Marino, California, where they raised their children and were active in the community. Anne sang in the San Marino Community Church Chancel Choir for 55 years. In 2001, they moved into Royal Oaks, the wonderful senior living community in Bradbury, California.Anne and Ray traveled extensively throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Anne was also a passionate sports fan of UCLA, the Lakers, and the Dodgers.She enjoyed classical music, especially Brahms and Beethoven, and was the North American president of the Kiri Te Kanawa Appreciation Society. Anne was predeceased by her brother Donald Reed and is survived by daughter Shirley Dragicevich (Charles); sons Edward Bergstrom (Gipsy) and Peter Bergstrom (Susan); niece Barbara and nephew Bob; cousin Bob, as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial services are private. Our family would sincerely appreciate donations in memory of ANNE R. BERGSTROM to: CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES ATTN: Children's Fund 4650 Sunset Blvd. #29Los Angeles, CA 90027Memo line of check: In Memory of Anne R. BergstromArrangements are under the direction of Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services, Monrovia, California.



