May 15, 1921 - May 14, 2019 Elizabeth Anne Rockwell, known to everyone as Betts, passed into memory at 6:50 PM on Tuesday, May 14th, one day short of her 98th birthday. She died at home, surrounded by family, and leaving behind her shining example as an inspired and inspiring mother, dutiful daughter, and loving and supportive wife. She is survived by five children (Susan, Robert, Jeffrey, Gregory, Alison), nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.Betts' family will hold a memorial service and reception for her at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1031 Bienvenida Avenue, Pacific Palisades, at two o'clock PM on Saturday, June fifteenth, 2019. In lieu of flowers, if you choose you may make a tax deductible donation in her honor to Team Prime Time, an after school sports camp and mentoring program for special needs kids. Checks may be made out to Team Prime Time and sent to Team Prime Time, 3740 Overland Ave. Suite F, Los Angeles Calif. 90034, or go to the website teamprimetime.org. Please mention Betts Rockwell and For Prime Time Games on your correspondence. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019