Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary
1702 Fairhaven Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 633-1442
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Anne Unetic


1942 - 2019
Anne Unetic Obituary
June 5, 1917 - October 28, 2019 Anne Unetic, a Santa Ana resident for 70 years, died on October 28, 2019 in her home due to complications from a respiratory illness. She was 102. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, by parents Mathew and Mary who emigrated from what is now Croatia. She graduated high school with awards in dress design. She eloped with Andrew Joseph Unetic and was married in Covington, Kentucky, on 4/18/42, and remained married until his death in 1995. During WWII, Andy was a captain in the Army Air Corps which brought him to California. After the war they moved and settled in Santa Ana. She raised two boys. She was an active member of PTA and den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was very creative and was particularly adept at sewing and designing and made her own clothes for most of her life. When she worked in the yardage department at Bullocks she was a great resource for younger women who wanted to make their own clothes. She was a competent water colorist and enjoyed that activity until the last few weeks of her life. She made beautiful quilts well into her nineties. She also enjoyed being a part of the Ebell Society of Santa Ana. Even in her later years she remained an avid reader and bridge player. She had one predeceased sister, Mary. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Robert. A graveside service will be held at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana at 12 noon on Wednesday, 11/13/19.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 12, 2019
