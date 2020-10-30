February 11, 1938 - September 27, 2020 Catherine "Annelle" Mullis Guss passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her home in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 82. Annelle was born in Santa Monica, California, daughter of the late Donald Mullis and Mary Scoles Mullis. She was preceded in death by Michael Lee Guss and Curtis Lee Guss. Annelle is survived by her sister Susan; son Greg, daughters Kristin and Tracy; seven grandchildren Katherine, Haley, Morgan, Mattson, Parker, Dominique and Nicholas; two great granddaughters Emerson and Eva and her beloved cat, Lily. Annelle attended the University of California, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles where she was an active member of Pi Beta Phi. While attending college, Annelle met Curtis. The two wed on July 19, 1958. While raising their four children, Annelle also ran the family store Francis-Orr in Beverly Hills. Known to be one of the most talented engravers in Los Angeles, Annelle had a keen eye for fine design and craftsmanship. Along with her exquisite taste, she was known for making long lasting, impactful relationships. Annelle's vivacious and warm personality attracted friends and customers from all walks of life. Annelle had an affinity for collecting her "treasures" (from Hermès scarves to fine china). She was extremely gifted at needlepoint and now her works of art serve as coveted heirlooms for family and friends to remember her by. She had a passion for animals of all kinds; she always had cats and she loved to watch horse racing both in-person in her younger years, and on TV later on. Annelle enjoyed travelling and exploring world, Australia being her favorite country to visit. She was passionate about learning from different cultures with a specific interest in art. Annelle will be remembered as many things - "Mom", "Grammie", "Arny", "Great", but much to her dismay never "Gramcracker". She always knew a "shortcut" (which often took much longer than the regular route); she taught us how to take time and appreciate "the views". She always emphasized the importance of a thank you note; her sense of gratitude and appreciation for proper etiquette will not be forgotten. She always communicated with a sense of urgency; everything she had to relay was done so in a high-priority fashion. Most of all, Annelle will be remembered for her key catch phrase: "It is what it is." It is with this in mind that we mourn a great loss.The family requests that any memorials be made to John Wayne Cancer Institute (saintjohnscancer.org/make-a-donation/
).