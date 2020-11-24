May 18, 1933 - November 19, 2020 Sr. Annette Bower (Sr. Cecile Annette) , C.S.J. age 87, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 in Los Angeles CA. Born May 18, 1933 in Rochester NY, a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1952. Sr Cecile Annette's gifts and education focused on science; among her many degrees, she earned a PhD in Neuroendocrinology at the University of Arizona. She enjoyed a stellar reputation as an educator and scientist. She had a formidable intellect and genius for transmitting complex ideas into easily understood language. Sr Annette drew her strength from God whom she found in nature, in beauty and in relationships. She was able to see the interconnectedness of all creation and rejoiced in being an integral part of it.Sr Cecile Annette was preceded in death by her parents John and Clara Bower, and her brothers and is survived by her sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.When service dates are set, they will be listed on the website of the mortuary, Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center, www.LAfuneral.com
please visit the website to send messages and share memories. Donations in memory of Sister Cecile Annette Bower may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049.