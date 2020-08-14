Annette Ades passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness and a long, very happy, life. A true Los Angeles native, Annette graduated from Fairfax High School and went on to attend USC. In 1946, she married Larry Ades, the love of her life, and together they raised three sons and traveled the world. Annette had a passion for playing cards, golf, knitting and watching Animal Planet but nothing competed with the love she had for her family. Always the belle of the ball, she hosted brunches every Sunday morning and enjoyed all birthdays, graduations and weddings, Chardonnay with ice in hand. Her wit, style and fiercely liberal political views will be greatly missed. Annette will be remembered always by her life-long friends, the card players of Hillcrest Country Club and her adoring family: sons Steven (Laurie Levit), Andrew (Virginia Chesney), Robert (Naomi Guth) and grandchildren, Joshua, Hilary, Rachel, Noah and Lauren. Annette is predeceased by her sister, Bunnie Fisher, parents Sophie and Sam Pensick and her husband, Larry Ades. Her family is very grateful to Lily, her patient housekeeper for over 10 years and to her recent caregivers, Maribel, Ann and Esther for providing support and laughter. Annette had a big place in her heart for all children and was a dedicated preschool volunteer. Please consider donations in her memory to Children's Health General Fund at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. https://giving.cedars-sinai.edu/donate
. Vista Del Mar (www.vistadelmar.org
) and School on Wheels (www.schoolonwheels.org
. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park.