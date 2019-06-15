September 3, 1921 - June 10, 2019 Tony was born in Santa Ana to Andreas and Maria Demetriou and grew up in Southern California, settling in Santa Monica in the 1930s. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1939 and attended Santa Monica City College until he was drafted by the U.S. Army in the early days of World War II. He was assigned to a tank battalion and became a decorated war hero, landing on Utah Beach in the second wave on D-Day, fighting his way across France and ending the war in Germany. After the war he got a degree in accounting from USC. He spent several years in the Southeast and East Coast as an executive for Northrop Corporation, including a stint in Huntsville, Alabama, with the pioneers of the American space program. He returned to California in the 1970s and became a successful commercial real estate broker and property manager in Santa Monica. Tony was a stalwart member of the Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Community in Los Angeles, serving on its Parish Council, Audit Committee and with the Board of Trustees. His great passions in life were traveling with his wife of 61 years, Helen, who sadly passed away in 2014, and his regular golf games with his beloved "Greek Army" and "The Sportsmen." He was preceded in death by his son Andrew, who was also his longtime travel agent, in 1995. Tony is survived by his son Jim (Kathy), granddaughter Tina (Byron), and great-granddaughters Makayla and Riley; and his younger brother Jim (Faye) as well as nieces, nephews and grandnieces. Funeral services will be held at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:30 am.Arrangements under the direction of Chapman Funeral Homes - Terry & Mary Harmon, Funeral Directors. Toll free (855) 628-0447. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary