September 11, 1923 - January 18, 2020 Anthony "Tony" Bubenas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at home on Saturday, January 18, at the age of 96. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he grew up in a lively and exuberant Lithuanian household, filled with love, good food, and music. In high school, he wrestled, played football, and caddied on a local golf course-learning the sport that became a life-long passion. He attended Rutgers before joining the Army Air Force in WWII. He served as an officer and photo-reconnaissance pilot, flying a P-38, which in his opinion was the prettiest plane ever made. In Southern California for his pilot training, he enjoyed the beaches and the pervasive fragrance of orange blossoms. After his honorable discharge, he returned to California to attend University of California Los Angeles, where he majored in marketing and pledged Theta Chi Fraternity. At UCLA he met his first wife, Dorothy Evelyn Lee. Dottie and Tony had five children, who they raised in Manhattan Beach. Tony began his company Anthony F. Bubenas & Co., Inc., in 1958. The new firm was instrumental in originating, installing and servicing health, welfare and pension plans for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as well as the many other groups. Tony's most passionate project was the creation and implementation of the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Plan, which continues to this day. Tony also served on the Board of Delta Dental. Tony loved his family, golf, the books of Louis L'Amour, the music of Glenn Miller, the joy of a new Cadillac, a good cigar, and John Wayne movies ("The Quiet Man" was his favorite). He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Evelyn Lee Bubenas, and by his second wife Nancy Louise Bubenas. He is survived by his five children, Pamela Sapetto (Martin), Rebecca Bubenas (Stewart Sills), Tony Bubenas (Lynn), Dee Robinett, Josephine DeBeaubien (Daryl Porritt), nine grandchildren, and five great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his devoted business associate of over 40 years, Patricia White. Services will be held on Friday, February 7 at 12:30 pm at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020