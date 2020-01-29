Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bubenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Frank Bubenas


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Frank Bubenas Obituary
September 11, 1923 - January 18, 2020 Anthony "Tony" Bubenas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at home on Saturday, January 18, at the age of 96. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he grew up in a lively and exuberant Lithuanian household, filled with love, good food, and music. In high school, he wrestled, played football, and caddied on a local golf course-learning the sport that became a life-long passion. He attended Rutgers before joining the Army Air Force in WWII. He served as an officer and photo-reconnaissance pilot, flying a P-38, which in his opinion was the prettiest plane ever made. In Southern California for his pilot training, he enjoyed the beaches and the pervasive fragrance of orange blossoms. After his honorable discharge, he returned to California to attend University of California Los Angeles, where he majored in marketing and pledged Theta Chi Fraternity. At UCLA he met his first wife, Dorothy Evelyn Lee. Dottie and Tony had five children, who they raised in Manhattan Beach. Tony began his company Anthony F. Bubenas & Co., Inc., in 1958. The new firm was instrumental in originating, installing and servicing health, welfare and pension plans for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as well as the many other groups. Tony's most passionate project was the creation and implementation of the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Plan, which continues to this day. Tony also served on the Board of Delta Dental. Tony loved his family, golf, the books of Louis L'Amour, the music of Glenn Miller, the joy of a new Cadillac, a good cigar, and John Wayne movies ("The Quiet Man" was his favorite). He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Evelyn Lee Bubenas, and by his second wife Nancy Louise Bubenas. He is survived by his five children, Pamela Sapetto (Martin), Rebecca Bubenas (Stewart Sills), Tony Bubenas (Lynn), Dee Robinett, Josephine DeBeaubien (Daryl Porritt), nine grandchildren, and five great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his devoted business associate of over 40 years, Patricia White. Services will be held on Friday, February 7 at 12:30 pm at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -