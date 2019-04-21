December 16, 1934 - March 31, 2019 He was born in Fort William, Ontario, Canada, and passed peacefully in his sleep in North Hollywood, CA. He is survived by his daughter Carol (Kim); his granddaughter Ashley; his great-grandsons, Cash and Jameson; his brothers, Don and Ed; his sister-in-law Meg; his brother-in-law Bill; his nieces, Karina, Bonnie, Michelle; and his nephew Michael. Born in a small town in Canada, he left home at 24 to see the world. He became a US citizen and served in the US Military in Germany. He worked as a pressman at the LA Times and Daily Breeze for over 4 decades. He met the love of his life Pauline in 1967. His pastimes included fishing, cooking, horse racing, ice hockey, and vacationing in Las Vegas and Pismo Beach. Generous and loyal to those he loved. Always giving, rarely taking. He will be sorely missed by many. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary