Anthony J. Riccard


1936 - 2019
Anthony J. Riccard Obituary
October 23, 1936 - July 11, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, Tony passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was a native Angeleno, born to Dr. Peter and Catherine Riccardi, and raised in Los Feliz. He graduated from Loyola High School and USC, where he met his beloved Mary (McClanahan), with whom he recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Mary, sister Mary Ann McGaughey, son Tom Riccard (Dana), daughter Laurie Gosch (John), grandchildren Kristen Klesh (Brian), Michael Riccard (Anna Rose), Bryant Gosch, and Valerie Gosch, and three great-granddaughters. When Tony was 24, he was appointed president of Modern Finance Company, after the sudden passing of its founder, father-in-law Harold McClanahan. Tony built the business into the success it is today – his greatest pride was entrusting its leadership to the 3rd generation of family: Tom and Laurie. He truly led by example, bringing dignity and integrity to every endeavor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8th. Please contact the family for details. Donations may be made for neurological research to the Tony Riccard/STARS Fund at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute: www.sbpdiscovery.org/donate
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 18 to July 21, 2019
