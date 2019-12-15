|
October 11, 1932 - December 8, 2019 Anthony Rossi, known as Tony to most, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family on December 8th, 2019 at the age of 87. He will be remembered for his zest for life, his humor and his love of family, food, wine, and travel.He was born on October 11, 1932 into an Italian immigrant family; his father left Italy at age 16 and came to the U.S. through Ellis Island and settled in Los Angeles where he worked as an ornamental plasterer. Tony attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, Los Angeles City College, and ultimately put himself through the University of Southern California as an undergraduate and law student, where he was president of his law school class. After earning his Doctor of Law degree from USC, he then acquired a Masters in Law at NYU.His real estate career spanned 55 years, which included, at age 72, being a founding partner of Kennerly, Lamishaw and Rossi, LLP in 2004. Prior to forming Kennerly, Lamishaw & Rossi, he practiced as Of Counsel with Paul Hastings Janofsky & Walker, and was a principal in First Financial Group and American Beauty Development, commercial and residential real estate developers. Tony also served as founder and Chairman of the Board of American International Bank, and as member of the Advisory Board of United Mizrahi Bank. He has been recognized in the publication, The Best Lawyers in America. Tony devoted a great deal of time to numerous charitable and community activities, including serving as a Director and Secretary of the University Club of Los Angeles and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Cathedral High School. Despite his success, he was never arrogant; he was always gracious, kind and cheery. He never forgot his humble roots.Tony's passions were not confined to business and charity work. He truly had an inspiring zest for life, learning and adventure as well as a deep, abiding love for his family and friends. Whether he was skiing around the world, enjoying the find of a new restaurant, exploring gourmet wines or simply playing a game of tennis, Tony approached it all with joy and limitless passion and spirit. Sharing these experiences with friends and family made him even happier. Tony loved being a husband, life partner, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and true friend. Even in his golden years his fervor for life and the love he gave to those around him could not be quenched. He lived life to its fullest.He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Moss Rossi. He will be deeply missed by his three children, Jill Smith (Brian), Joe Rossi, and Laurel Mauch (Kevin), his brother Bob Rossi (Georgia) and his sister, Christine Rossi-Lewis (Lynn), and by his wonderful life partner of the last eleven years, Grace Latt, and her children, Rae Latt (Kevin Sullivan) and Jonathan Latt. He also found great joy in his eleven grandchildren, Kara Walker (Nick), Brit Hines (Billy), Callie Smith, Connor Smith, Jerry Rossi, Alexia Rossi, Christina Rossi, Brendan Mauch, Danielle Mauch, Sean Mauch and Luke Mauch, and his two great-grandchildren, Leon Walker and Henry Hines.A private mass and burial will be take place in December. The family is also planning a Celebration of Tony's Life to be held on Friday, January 3, 2020. Please email [email protected] for details and to RSVP.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting two causes that were important to Tony, Cathedral High School (https://www.cathedralhighschool.org/) and The Harmony Project (https://www.harmony-project.org/donate).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019