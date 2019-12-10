|
|
VILLASEÑOR, ANTONIA GRAJEDA (June 13, 1918 – December 3, 2019) passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 in Eagle Rock, CA at the age of 101. Beloved mother of sons, Leoncio (Delfina Peña) and Enrique (Ana Maria) Villaseñor; daughters; Maria Lucina Casanta, Genoveva Villaseñor, and Antonia (Katherine Ng) Villaseñor. Survived by four generations of grandchildren and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Leon Villaseñor, Jr. and Donald Casanta, III. She came reluctantly to this country and gifted four generations with opportunities she did not have. She is remembered for her singing, profound wisdom of plants, healing herbs and foods, intricate embroidery and sewing, and love and care of family.Rosary will be held on Friday, December 13, 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 575 W. Ofarrell St., San Pedro, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 10, 2019