October 10, 1963 - July 1, 2020 Antonio J. Fernandez, known as Tony to his friends and family, died unexpectedly of natural causes on July 1st, 2020, in his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 56 years old. He is survived by his wife Stacy, daughters Georgia and Piere, his mother Iraida Cano, sister Maria DiSarro, brother Jose Fernandez, nephews Jason and Jonah Fernandez. He was predeceased by his father Antonio Fernandez.Tony was born in East Los Angeles on October 10th, 1963 to Cuban parents. His family resided in Pasadena where Tony spent his childhood and young adulthood. He attended Pasadena City College and worked at The Norton Simon Museum of Art, CalTech, and Art Center College of Design. He met his wife Stacy in LA's Chinatown and they were married on October 23rd, 2004 in the city of Hollywood. Tony was a talented musician, a charismatic performer, and a prolific songwriter who sang and played in a variety of bands throughout his life, including: Ten Foot faces, The Pimps, Mr. Banjo, Dealer's Choice, and KISK. His songs had a timeless quality that was engaging and personal. He was an accomplished guitarist, bassist, and banjo player. Tony's broad intelligence, quick wit, insightful humor, and bigger-than-life personality touched the lives of everyone around him. He was a unique, unforgettable person. He was warm, loving, kind and generous, a loyal friend and a point of reference for many people. He was interested in a broad diversity of subjects, both common and obscure, and could carry on a conversation with anybody on almost any topic. He was deeply devoted to his wife and children. His interests included politics, recording and performing music, fishing with friends, working on home projects, spending time with his family, and making everyone around him double up with laughter. He had a firm understanding of what was important: being surrounded by those he loved. Tony touched the lives of many people and he will be deeply missed by his family, his friends and by all who knew him. A streaming service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 6pm. For information please send an email to rick.e.ardella@gmail.com. Donations or contributions may be sent to The Tony Fernandez Memorial Fund for the Gooden Center in Pasadena, CA.



