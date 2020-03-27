|
|
October 6, 1946 - March 22, 2020 Ariana was born Karen Anne Manov in Berkeley, CA, to Frank Manov and Robbie Dearman and passed away at Providence-St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank on 3/22/20 from complications due to renal failure and diabetes. She spent part of her childhood in France, graduated from University H.S. in L.A., and received a B.A. from UCLA in 1968 with a specialty in socio-cultural anthropology. She worked for over 45 years in grassroots activism and alchemy prioritizing people who are homeless/mentally ill; survivors of domestic violence; undocumented people; survivors of the criminalization of poverty/criminal "justice" system; disabled, LGBTQI, and senior peoples. She joined the feminist organization, Califia Community, in 1976 and was a member and supporter of many organizations such as QueerWise, AWARE-LA, White People for Black Lives, Old Lesbians Organizing for Change, Older Wiser Lesbians, and a number of other advocacy groups. With her partner of 40+ years, the late Mollie Lowery, Ariana helped found and direct the Sojourners Shelter for Battered Women in Santa Monica and then joined Mollie, with the late Frank Rice, in the founding of LAMP on Skid Row. She devoted her time there to offering counseling and other assistance to those who were mentally ill, homeless, and multi or dual diagnosed. She was a prolific reader and editor of books, and was especially honored to edit the last book of one of her closest friends and LGBTQI rights leader, the late Jeanne Cordova. Ariana will forever be remembered for her 33 years as a broadcast journalist. She hosted the KPFK morning drive-time program, "Up For Air" in the 1990s and was producer, host, and mentor at KPFK's Women's Coalition, the group that created "Feminist Magazine," the weekly radio program that Ariana co-hosted and produced. Ariana made her home with her partner Mollie and their dogs and cats, first in Venice, CA, then Highland Park. They also had homes in the Eastern Sierras near Bishop, CA. Ariana needed to go into assisted living when Mollie became too ill with cancer to look after her. Mollie died in 2016. Ariana was so beautifully cared for by the wonderful Hospice Staff at Providence-St. Joseph's, and she was comforted by all of the love sent her way from the many friends and family able to visit over the last weeks, and those able to call by telephone. Ariana leaves behind an amazing legacy of life-long activism and selfless service and devotion to the underserved and most vulnerable in our communities. Her keen sense of urgency over these last few years led her to embrace and mentor a younger generation of activists able to carry on the hard work. She was predeceased by her parents, her close friends Jeanne Cordova and John Callahan, and her partner Mollie Lowery. A brother, his family, and her extended "family' of friends survive her. She leaves us all filled with optimism for the possibilities for a better future. Ariana will be sincerely missed by all of the friends and family she has touched throughout the years. A memorial service is planned for a future date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020