September 17, 1995 - December 26, 2019 Gerard and Keren Soussan, and their daughter Olivia, Gerard's wife Alejandra Gorsse, Gerard's siblings, Gabriel (and his wife, two daughters and grandson Joshua), Danielle and Alain (and his son, his son's wife and children), the Azoulay family, the Suissa family, and Arielle's friends are devastated by the sudden death of their daughter, sister, stepdaughter, niece, relative and friend, at the age of 24, in Bloomington, Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, in May 2017. She was a talented writer (in both English and French), had a wonderful sense of humor, loved books and animals, and had a lot of friends wherever she went (as far as Australia and Haifa, Israel). She made many lives brighter, and it is hard to imagine going on in life without her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020