April 3, 1925 - August 4, 2019 April 3, 1925- September 4, 2019 Born in Chicago, IL, Arleen spent much of her life in the Valley. Active and physical for the entirety of her life, Arleen finally tired out at the age of 94. Arleen is survived by her husband of 74 years, Manuel, and her daughters Bonnie and Carole, granddaughters Deet and Carly, grandson Josh and great-granddaughters Naomi, Hannah and Brette. A consummate professional homemaker, Arleen was renowned for her award-winning organizational skills. World traveled, Arleen continued to travel as late as this year. She enjoyed china painting and filled her home and those of her friends and family with her artworks. Tiny but tough, Arleen took pride in the gym membership that she held into her early 90s. The blue-eyed beauty enjoyed dressing well and held season tickets to many local theater companies, which she attended with her husband and children and grandchildren. Always interested in the happenings of her family, Arleen tasted the cuisine of her chef grandson, utilized the connections of her interior designer granddaughter and read the works of her writer granddaughter. She enjoyed reading, playing with and teaching generations of her family as well as giving back to the community and will be missed by all that met her vivacious personality. Private services will be held at Eden.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019