Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arleen Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arleen R. Bernstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arleen R. Bernstein Obituary
April 3, 1925 - August 4, 2019 April 3, 1925- September 4, 2019 Born in Chicago, IL, Arleen spent much of her life in the Valley. Active and physical for the entirety of her life, Arleen finally tired out at the age of 94. Arleen is survived by her husband of 74 years, Manuel, and her daughters Bonnie and Carole, granddaughters Deet and Carly, grandson Josh and great-granddaughters Naomi, Hannah and Brette. A consummate professional homemaker, Arleen was renowned for her award-winning organizational skills. World traveled, Arleen continued to travel as late as this year. She enjoyed china painting and filled her home and those of her friends and family with her artworks. Tiny but tough, Arleen took pride in the gym membership that she held into her early 90s. The blue-eyed beauty enjoyed dressing well and held season tickets to many local theater companies, which she attended with her husband and children and grandchildren. Always interested in the happenings of her family, Arleen tasted the cuisine of her chef grandson, utilized the connections of her interior designer granddaughter and read the works of her writer granddaughter. She enjoyed reading, playing with and teaching generations of her family as well as giving back to the community and will be missed by all that met her vivacious personality. Private services will be held at Eden.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.