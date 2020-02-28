|
August 12, 1938 - February 25, 2020 Arleen Rudnick Bachner, a lifetime resident of Los Angeles, died peacefully on Tuesday, the 25th of February, in the comfort of her Pacific Palisades neighborhood bedroom surrounded by her closest and beloved family, caretakers, and friends. Born on August 12, 1938, Arleen was the daughter of Rose and Philip Rudnick, and sister to Sandra Dora Gurstein. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that Arleen's family and friends say goodbye to their beloved wife, mama, and Mimi. With her gentlest and loving embraces, Arleen "Mimi" was the wife of Sam Bachner and the adored grandmother of Jake Rivera, Jessica Cole, Sophia Rivera, Luke Rivera, Zander Porter, Livy Porter, Nicky Rivera, Bella Porter, and Oliver Porter. She is survived in addition by her eldest daughter, Laurie Bachner Sheps (husband Michael Sheps), her middle daughter Dana Rivera (husband Rick Rivera), and her youngest daughter Jenifer Porter (husband Damon Porter). The graceful image of Arleen displays her fierceness, her inner warrior, and also her elegant and classic soul. There's nothing she wouldn't do for her daughters and grandchildren, always the most giving to them and to her friends. Arleen's generosity never went unnoticed and she will be forever remembered and missed. Her beauty will always remain deep within the hearts of her kin. Services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City on Friday, February 28th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: California Oncology Research Institute, the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, or Premiere Oncology.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020