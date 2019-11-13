|
|
February 22, 1944 - October 26, 2019 Arlen Howard Andelson, 75, passed away peacefully on October 26 surrounded by his loving family. The son of Sadie "Bobbie" Andelson (Levanson) and William Milton Andelson, Arlen was a lifelong Los Angeles resident. Arlen was a brilliant lawyer, a successful businessman and real estate investor, and a dedicated philanthropist. After graduating from Hamilton High School, Arlen earned his B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley in 1965 and his J.D. from the USC Gould School of Law in 1968, where he served as an Associate Editor of the Law Review. Arlen co-founded a successful, full-service law firm. He ultimately specialized in business and real estate law, before becoming a full-time real estate investor focused on his commercial and residential holdings in the West Hollywood and Los Angeles neighborhoods. Arlen was a passionate member of the Board of Trustees of The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) for over 26 years, an organization that has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the pursuit of a cure for AIDS. He endowed the Sheldon W. Andelson Public Policy Scholars program at amfAR's Washington, D.C. office in honor of his brother who died of AIDS-related causes in 1987. Arlen brought "a keen and strategic intelligence and a sharp wit to Board deliberations" and "served amfAR with dedication and distinction until his death … He will be fondly remembered by all at amfAR for his unwavering commitment to the fight against AIDS [and] his steadfast moral compass," according to amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. A former Director and Vice Chairman of the Bank of Los Angeles, Arlen dedicated much of his time in his later years to his civic and charitable work. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Leadership Council. Arlen was loved by all who knew him for his humility, decency, fairness and his sharp, dry sense of humor. He was predeceased by his older brothers, Sheldon W. Andelson and Sherman L. Andelson. Arlen is survived by his loving wife of over forty years, Michele Weirick Andelson; his two beloved daughters, Bobbie Andelson Heck and Amy Andelson; his beloved sons-in-law Sandy Heck and Sean Lubens; and his five cherished grandsons who adored him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Arlen's memory to amfAR (www.amfar.org/arlen).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 13, 2019