December 18, 1935 - July 26, 2019 Arlene Arnold Brownson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on July 26, 2019 in Newport Beach after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Glendale, CA, on December 18, 1935 to Dr. Frank N. Arnold and Genevieve Bowden Arnold. Arlene attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and continued her education at the University of Southern California in the School of Dentistry. She married Dr. Hugh R. Brownson DDS, in 1958 and they had three children. She worked as a dental hygienist for 10 years and was extensively involved with a variety of charitable organizations with the most recent being STARS, where she held the position of President on several occasions. She loved to travel, entertain, and spend time with family and friends. Arlene was loving, compassionate, generous, honest, smart and had an incredible sense of humor. Arlene is survived by her three devoted children, Laura Cohen (Cliff), Janice Burke (Tim) and Michael "Woody" Brownson (Emili); and her loving grandchildren, who knew her as "Amma," Sean, Eric, Riley, and Conrad. All who knew Arlene will miss her. A memorial service will be held on Friday September 6, 2019, at 11am at Bel Air Presbyterian Church, 16221 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90049.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 31, 2019