Dr. Arlene Belinda Towns was born January 12, 1961 in Los Angeles, California. She died peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2019 at the age of 58 after a long fight against metastatic breast cancer. Belinda's early life was in Los Angeles. She shared a loving home with her parents Bernadine and Walter Towns and her brother Rick. Her family encouraged excellence in education. She attended Stanford University, September 1978-June 1982, graduating with a Bachelor's degree. Later, at the UCLA School of Medicine, she received her Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree on December 11, 1987. On June 10, 1988 she received a Master of Public Health. Dr. Towns served as the Director of the Urban Initiative at Charles R. Drew University and Regional Director for HOPE Worldwide's "HOPE for Kids" Program.In 2001 she was appointed as part of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services to the South Service Planning Area (SPA) as the Area Health Officer serving the cities of Compton, Lynwood, Paramount and the Leimert Park, Watts, Hyde Park, Adams, Jefferson Park, south Vermont and Crenshaw District communities of Los Angeles. She married the love of her life, Douglas Jackson, in 2005 and moved to Seattle. They have one son, Nicholas. Arlene Belinda Towns was a woman of faith and deep religious conviction that, along with family and friends, sustained her throughout her life. She is survived by her husband and son, her parents, her brother, aunt, nephew, cousins and a host of beloved relatives and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019