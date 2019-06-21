March 24, 1935 – April 27, 2019Arlene Martha Liberson passed away in the presence of family on April 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Born and raised in Chicago, Arlene loved children and had a lengthy career as a teacher in the Chicagoland area. Later in life she moved with her husband to be with her sons and grandchildren in Los Angeles. Arlene was full of life and was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who treasured time spent with family, which was her greatest joy. Arlene became an accomplished cook and delighted in making her family's favorite meals. As a good Chicagoan, she loved pizza, and many celebratory gatherings took place at Pequod's, a local favorite in Morton Grove. Arlene was a prolific reader often completing a book in just one evening, and she was a regular patron at the local public library. She enjoyed watching tennis, particularly the Grand Slam tournaments, as well as the Winter Olympics. Arlene took great joy in planning summer family vacations and ensuring that everyone had fun. She was stricken with Alzheimer's which ultimately took her life. Arlene is survived by husband Steven, sons Joel and Howard (Amy Blumenthal), and her grandchildren Matthew and Rachel. She was predeceased by her sister Marilyn. Funeral services were held on April 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019