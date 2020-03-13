Home

Arlene Offer Scult

Arlene Offer Scult Obituary
Arlene, age 84, died 3/9/20 in Phoenix, AZ after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Los Angeles she was a 1954 graduate of Beverly Hills High School followed by Briarcliff College in New York and various art schools in Southern California, after which she became a renowned artist whose paintings, ceramics and photographs are in collections around the globe. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 58 years, Mort, children Jeffrey Scult of Los Angeles and Jessica Magnin and grandson Noa of Switzerland, as well as a brother, Budge Offer (Brenda) of Santa Monica with whom she had a very special relationship. Any contributions to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation in her memory would be welcomed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 13, 2020
