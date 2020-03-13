Home

July 28, 1926 - March 11, 2020 Arlen Simon Harris, age 93, wife of Dr. Leon Harris (2005). Loving mother of 3 sons, beloved grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 4. Auntie Ar to a large extended family. Spent her entire life in Beverly Hills and was very involved with the art museums and preservation of the arts in Los Angeles. She became an Archeologist and responsible for many important finds. She influenced many, loved many, loved by many and will be very sorely missed by many. She is survived by sons Alan, Richard (Sherry), and Jim Harris (Corinne). Services at Hillside Memorial Park Sunday March, 15 1pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
