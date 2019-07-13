Home

Arlene Takako Hamashita

Arlene Takako Hamashita Obituary
(89), passed away on June 27, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her sons, Glenn, Randy (Pam) and Gerry Hamashita; grandchildren, Brent, Corey, Bryce (Makayla) Hamashita, and Evan Hamashita; great-granddaughter, Misa Hamashita; siblings, Evelyn Yamamoto, Ken (Lily) and Bob (Lynda) Sugino; also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives.In accordance to her last wishes, a private family funeral service was held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Family requests no koden or floral arrangements. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019
