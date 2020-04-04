Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Schlig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Vivian Schlig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Vivian Schlig Obituary
November 9, 1927 - March 28, 2020 Arlene Vivian Schlig passed away peacefully, at home with her children at her side, on March 28th at the age of 92.She lived a long, productive life and was adored by family and friends. She was married for over 61 years to the love of her life, Stuart Schlig. She leaves her three children, Debbie Wambach (Bob Bookman), Audrey Miller (Bennett Spector), and Mark Schlig (Katie Frankle), as well as her five grandchildren, Carrie Wambach (Bill Zotti), Jennifer Carreras (Nick), Brandon Schlig (Bunny), Kelsey Castro (Andrew), and Claire Kearney, along with her five great grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Emmy, Cole and Finn. She and Stuart worked side by side for over 35 years in the various restaurants they owned, including the Cal Mart Deli in Downtown Los Angeles.Her charitable work ranged from helping to raise money for cancer and heart research for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to more than 15 years as a volunteer at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station. But her family was her heart and soul. Her home was a magnet, drawing family and friends to her always casual and informal gatherings. Arlene's infectious laugh was just one of several qualities that endeared her to so many. She had boundless energy, whether it was giving Fred and Ginger a run for their money, as she and Stuart cut a mean rug on the dance floor or playing killer games of Pan and Mah Jongg. Arlene will be remembered forever deep in the hearts of the many lives she touched.The family has designated the for memorial contributions.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -