|
|
November 9, 1927 - March 28, 2020 Arlene Vivian Schlig passed away peacefully, at home with her children at her side, on March 28th at the age of 92.She lived a long, productive life and was adored by family and friends. She was married for over 61 years to the love of her life, Stuart Schlig. She leaves her three children, Debbie Wambach (Bob Bookman), Audrey Miller (Bennett Spector), and Mark Schlig (Katie Frankle), as well as her five grandchildren, Carrie Wambach (Bill Zotti), Jennifer Carreras (Nick), Brandon Schlig (Bunny), Kelsey Castro (Andrew), and Claire Kearney, along with her five great grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Emmy, Cole and Finn. She and Stuart worked side by side for over 35 years in the various restaurants they owned, including the Cal Mart Deli in Downtown Los Angeles.Her charitable work ranged from helping to raise money for cancer and heart research for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to more than 15 years as a volunteer at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station. But her family was her heart and soul. Her home was a magnet, drawing family and friends to her always casual and informal gatherings. Arlene's infectious laugh was just one of several qualities that endeared her to so many. She had boundless energy, whether it was giving Fred and Ginger a run for their money, as she and Stuart cut a mean rug on the dance floor or playing killer games of Pan and Mah Jongg. Arlene will be remembered forever deep in the hearts of the many lives she touched.The family has designated the for memorial contributions.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020