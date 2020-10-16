Armen Hampar was born on November 26, 1931 in New York to Alice (Kazanjian) and Vahe Hampar. He attended Columbia University, and was in the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He registered at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and in 1954 was commissioned as an Officer of the Coast Guard in Savannah, Georgia. In 1966, Armen's job at Witco Chemical Co. brought the family to Southern California. The transfer from NY to Los Angeles was supposed to be a temporary two year stint, however, in 1968 the vacation abruptly ended when Armen decided to partner with two coworkers and purchase a nearly defunct company. From 1968 until the company was sold in 1998, Armen was the co-owner of Lubricating Specialties Company, which grew to become the largest independent blender and packager of lubricants on the West Coast, with plants in Pico Rivera, Commerce and Vernon. He was extremely proud of the Ararat Home of Los Angeles where he served twice as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and also chaired several committees. He remained an active board member until his passing. He was a 55-year member of the Knights of Vartan, Sevan Lodge. He was also a forty-year member and Past Master of the Trex Fraternity, Los Angeles Chapter. Armen's compassionate spirit and his undying desire to strengthen the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, earned him the love and respect of the Diocesan clergy, his fellow parishioners and the entire faithful community. With his humble service and compassionate personality, he set an example for the young generation and his children who continue their involvement in the life of the Armenian Apostolic Church. A benefactor and philanthropist in the truest sense of the word, Armen Hampar envisioned a vibrant and a more prosperous Armenian-American community.Armen is survived by his wife Nora (Tertzag Baker); his son Steve (Sandi); his daughter Audrey (Matthew) Matoesian; grandchildren Matthew and Samantha Hampar, Justin, Travis and Stephen Matoesian; his sister Lita (Max) Boudakian; his brother Gary (Kathy) Hampar; cousins, nieces and nephews. His loving wife Gloria (Sarkissian) and parents Vahe and Alice Hampar preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorial contributions may be made to the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345; St. Peter Armenian Church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406 or Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, 3325 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504



