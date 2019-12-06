Home

Arminio Guido (Art) Lozzi

October 22, 1929 - November 4, 2019 Arminio (Art) Lozzi passed away on November 4, 2019 in Athens, Greece, and is now resting in the arms of God. He was known for his artistic talent, generosity, compassionate spirit, love of family and sense of humor. He brought color and beauty to the interiors of Epirotiki Cruise ships and several Hilton Hotels. His animation talents will forever be seen in Hanna Barbera and Walt Disney cartoons. He will always be loved by all who knew him. He is survived by sister Aurica Lozzi Pollacchi, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Guido and Elena Lozzi, and sisters Adele Lozzi Munoz and Lidia Lozzi Di Zoglio. Services were held in Athens, Greece, for friends of Arminio. His ashes are being sent to Redlands, CA, where his parents and sister are laid to rest. A Celebration of Life will be held where family members from coast to coast will gather to remember the precious memories and honor Arminio. His ashes final resting place will be with his parents.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
