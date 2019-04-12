Resources More Obituaries for Arne Kalm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arne Kalm

April 4, 1936 - April 5, 2019 Arne Kalm was a proud and patriotic American who was born in Tallinn, Estonia. His father, Juri Sammul, was an official in the Estonian Foreign Ministry and his mother, Aino Sammul, was the daughter of Estonian businessman, Alfred Kalm. Arne's parents were deported to Siberia in 1941 and he was taken to his maternal grandfather in Sweden in 1943. He attended Sigtunaskolan Humanistiska Laroverket. Arne and his grandfather immigrated to the US in 1945 with Arne speaking only Estonian and Swedish. Arne grew up in California. He was accepted to Caltech at age 15 and graduated with a B.S. with honor in 1956 and an M.S. in Civil Engineering in 1957. In 1961 he earned an M.B.A. with high distinction from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar. During his college years, he was active in intercollegiate sports as a member of Caltech's soccer and track & field teams. Later he played competitive volleyball. His participation in sports continued throughout his lifetime. Arne was an active member of the Estonian community in Los Angeles with special emphasis on political activities. He was elected five times to the Estonian American National Council and to its Board of Directors where he served as Chairman of the Investment Committee. From 1997-1999 he was President of the Estonian League of the West Coast and the principal organizer of the West Coast Estonian Days in Long Beach in 1999. Arne held leadership positions in numerous American political and community organizations. He served for many years in the Heritage Groups organization of the Republican Party, both in California and nationwide. In 1983-84 he was President of the Caltech Alumni Association. He was active for many years in the volunteer leadership of the Methodist Hospital of Southern California, serving as Chairman of the Board in 1999-2001. He also served on the County of Los Angeles Economic and Efficiency Commission and was a commissioner for the State of California on the Employment Training Panel. Arne's professional career was primarily in financial management and strategic direction of various businesses in the US. He was active in numerous Estonian business firms during the transition of Estonia from a planned economy to free enterprise and was instrumental in attracting foreign capital to Estonian Investment opportunities. He continued to be active there in real estate. Arne lived in Arcadia for 44 years with his beloved wife Celia. They were a dynamic team! One son Michael, a daughter Linda and a granddaughter Catelyn also live in California. Another son Peter, a daughter-in-law Kairi and a grandson Konrad Arne live in Estonia. He was deeply loved. Igavesti meie sudames.If you desire to honor Arne, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019