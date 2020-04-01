|
|
April 10, 1927 - March 27, 2020 On Friday, March 27, 2020, Arnold Charitan, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at his home in Century City just two weeks, to the day, before his 93rd birthday. Arnold, known as Arne to all who knew and loved him, was born on April 10, 1927 in Bronx, New York. He married the love of his life, Gladys Korn, in 1948 and they moved to California in 1951. They remained married for 72 years until Gladys' death just a month ago. Arne was a self-made man. A self-described juvenile delinquent from the streets of the Bronx, he joined the Navy, graduated from Arizona State University, started – and later sold – his own mortgage company, became a corporate executive at the Auto Club of Southern California and retired after more than two decades, later becoming an investment guru, part-time college professor and writer. Arne was a handsome, charming, loving man who gave of himself – to his family, his friends, the community and to the Creative Arts Temple, where he was an active member and president for many years. He was a dear friend to have and a consummate mensch who never shirked responsibility and always attended to the needs of those less fortunate. A proud American, Arne tirelessly placed flags on the gravesites of fellow veterans on every national holiday. For Arne, there was no challenge too great. He loved life and he met it head-on. He loved to stay active and played paddle tennis into his 90th year, easily dispensing of challengers decades younger than he. He also had a passion for basketball – especially for his Clippers. Arne was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alys; his wife Gladys; his son Jeffrey; and his brothers Ivan and Don. He is survived by his daughter Janeen; nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He also had a great-great-grandchild on the way. In the interest of health and safety, a private funeral was held on March 29, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park at 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 1, 2020