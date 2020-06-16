ARNOLD GITTELSON

January 17, 1922 - June 12, 2020 To his many friends and loved ones, sadly we send news that Arnie passed away peacefully last Friday while visiting his beloved home in the desert. He would tell us previously, though, not to dwell too long on his eventual demise, as his 98 years of long life were as full and joyous as anyone could possibly desire. His years included: Serving his country as a young Marine 1st Sargent in WWII, honing his skills as a tough leader.A most fortunate introduction that led to a wonderful 63 year marriage to the wife he adored, Pat, together raising 4 boys, Michael, Ron, Bob, and Mark.Founding a successful fabric converting and distribution company, Morgan Fabrics, serving the home furnishings industry for almost 65 years now.Showing a strong commitment to his Jewish faith and community, and building a network of lifelong friends.Arnie's greater joys in life included time spent with his one and only grandson Max, multiple rounds of golf with his buddies at El Caballero, and his philanthropic interests and association with The Jesters. Arnie could charm most everyone with his wonderful sense of humor, jokes, and storytelling, and his friends will attest to great times and laughter when Arnie was in the room.Survived by sons Michael & Robert, daughter-in laws Tina & Angela, grandson Max & fiancee Sara, and his nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents Jack & Rose, and brothers Mickey & Burt. With some of his greatest sorrow, sons Ron & Mark preceded him in death, and his lovely wife Pat was laid to rest in 2013. But now you can sense Arnie's peace of mind, where in his own epitaph, he writes: "I lived I loved I laughed I cried. My life on Earth was one grand ride. And now I'm here as all can see. Together with Pat and she with me".Special thanks to his loving and longtime caregivers, Daisy, Freddy, and Nora, who Arnie cherished and attributed for many years to his long and vital life. Services are being arranged for immediate family only. A celebration of Arnie's life will be arranged for all to attend at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnie's name can be made to the Jewish Federation or charity of choice.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.