Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:45 PM
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Arnold M. Zuniga


1930 - 2019
Arnold M. Zuniga Obituary
February 15, 1930 - November 13, 2019 Rosary: November 20th at 6:45 pm at Hilgenfeld Mortuary, 120 E Broadway, Anaheim – Funeral: Beatitudes of Our Lord Church – 9:45 am – 13013 Santa Gertrudes Ave, La Mirada – Gravesite service: Pacific View Memorial Park – 12:30-1:00 pm – 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona Del Mar – Reception to follow destination TBA – He was preced in death by his loving wife Armida and son Steven; Survived by his children Tom, Cindy & Lisa – 10 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren – Arnold worked for the family business at Zuniga-Potter for over 40 years – he was a hard worker and incredible provider for his family – He had a love for The Dodgers and would spend hours on end discussing anything to do with cars. He would love to take anyone willing to go down Phoebe for a drive in his Hot Rod – We will miss our dad terribly but have peace in knowing he is reunited with our mom & brother in Heaven.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
