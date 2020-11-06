July 17, 1926 - September 10, 2020 Arnold Tadao Maeda (94), born in Santa Monica to Toyoshige and Sasami Maeda, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 in Los Angeles.During WWII at the age of 15, Arnold and his family were among 1000 persons living in the Santa Monica/Venice/Malibu areas who, based on their ancestry, were forced by Executive Order 9066 to assemble at the NW corner of Venice and Lincoln Blvds with only what they could carry. From there they were bussed to Manzanar Internment Camp, one of 12 camps across the US where 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were interned. Arnold graduated from Manzanar High School in 1944 as class president.After the war, Arnold worked as a chick sexor, technical illustrator/instructor and insurance agent. He served as president of the WLA Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, was active in the WLA United Methodist Church, and was a charter member of the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee. Throughout the years his interests included Aikido, bowling, golfing, fishing and trips to Las Vegas.He is survived by his wife Kimiko Maeda; children, Susan (Cory) Nakashima and Richard Maeda; grandsons Jason and Spencer Nakashima; brother Brian (Lucia Brandt) Maeda; sister-in-law Natsuko Akiyama and other relatives.A private family service was held with Rev. Gary Oba of WLAUMC officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store