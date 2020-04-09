|
October 20, 1936 - March 29, 2020 Artemio Samen Juan, a professional electrical engineer and longtime resident of Los Angeles County, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Northridge. Artemio is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Venus; his children, Arvin, Helen, Azon and Vivian; his eight grandchildren, Ajin, Chiara, Aven, Kivah, Lahnav, Isa, Tej and Yve; his brothers, Victor and Rustico "Ross"; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A childhood survivor of World War II, Artemio was known for his enduring optimism, trademark kindness, generosity and good will. He will be interred on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may send their condolences and memorial contributions to [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 9, 2020