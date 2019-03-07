Home

Arthur Benjamin Dowling

Arthur Benjamin Dowling Obituary
May 17, 1967 - February 28, 2019 Arthur Dowling was born in Glendale, CA, and in August 1974, God sent him to Frank and Lenore N. Dowling to start a family. He grew up in Silver Lake and loved navigating the hills on skateboard, bike, and motorcycle. He had his last ride when he went home to God on February 28. A kind, loving, caring man, Arthur valued justice and honesty.In his varied work life, Arthur was a partner in night filming for TV news outlets; he was a cameraman for CNN, and he later worked for Mary N. Howey in her pharmacy in downtown L.A.Arthur pursued his interests with enthusiasm and diligence: music, martial arts, cooking. He studied at Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, and used his talents for family gatherings and celebrations. He was a great cook, a musician, and a faithful friend. Devoted to family, he loved life and met challenges with courage and hope. Memory keeps alive Arthur's journey in ordinary time. Now, beyond time, he reminds us to love one another, to forgive, and to live life fully.He is survived by his parents, his sister, Kelley, and his daughter, MacKenzie.Arthur's life will be celebrated by his family in a private memorial service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 7, 2019
