Arthur Coppel

Arthur Coppel Obituary
December 3, 1926 - May 25, 2019 Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Arthur Coppel is survived by his wife, Rita, his children Linda and David, and four grandchildren, Michael, Alexandra, Jonathan, and Brandon. He was 92 years old.When he was 18, he served in the Pacific during World War II as a medic for the U.S. Army.He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia and graduated from the George Washington University Law School. He was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 30 years, working in counterintelligence and espionage. His suggestions regarding the FBI's role in deterring crime by juveniles was reviewed enthusiastically by J. Edgar Hoover. He was also commended for his attentiveness working with disabled children who came to tour the FBI offices.He cofounded Hatzilu, an affiliate of the Council for the Jewish Poor, and received accolades for his charitable work. Rabbi Esor Ben-Sorek called him a "living example of the meaning of tzedakah (charity)."For many years he gave lectures through the Seaford Union (New York) Free School District adult education program, Adelphi Hillel, Roslyn public schools, Lions Club of Rockville Centre, and many other venues.His favorite hobby was photography, and he was a judge for photography competitions for various camera clubs.His focus throughout his life was on history, theology, and philosophy. He never tired of learning and attended college courses until recently, when he could no longer walk to class.Funeral and burial services will be held at Gorman Eden Mortuary and Gorman Eden Park on Friday, May 31, at 1:00. The address is 11500 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345. Telephone number for Gorman Eden Mortuary is 800-522-4875.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2019
