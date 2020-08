Or Copy this URL to Share

February 22, 1933 - June 24, 2020 Arthur David Warren, 87, died of respiratory failure June 24, 2020, at Kaiser West L.A. He was a graduate of L.A. High School, UCLA, and Loyola Law School and spent the 1957-58 International Geophysical Year in Antarctica studying the aurora. He is survived by his wife, Marlo, his three sons, David, Jeremy, and Elliot, and grandchildren Lydia, Max, Elias, and Isaac.



