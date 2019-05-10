Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Donovan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Joseph Donovan

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 10, 1925 - May 2, 2019 Arthur J. Donovan, M.D., has died. He was 94 years old. Art was born in Concord, NH, to Joseph and Mary (Callahan) Donovan and was the brother of Jane Pillsbury (deceased). He wa preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane Wooddell Donovan, to whom he was married for 49 years, and is survived by son John (Colleen), daughter Rachel and grandchildren Dylan Donovan-Smith, Brian and Katherine Donovan. Art attended Phillips-Exeter Academy (1943), Harvard University (1944) and received his MD from Tufts University (1948). His general surgery residency at Yale's Grace-New Haven Hospital was interrupted by honored service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Art dedicated a distinguished professional career to the dignity and care of patients, the advancement of academic surgery, the training of residents in the "art and science" of surgical practice. In these roles he joined the faculty of the USC School of Medicine (1961) and later served as the first Chairman of Surgery, Interim Dean and Vice-President of Health Affairs at the University of South Alabama (1973-1979). He returned to USC as Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery until retirement (1991) as Distinguished Emeritus Professor. He served as President of the Pacific Coast and Western Surgical Associations, was a member of the Board of Governors of the American College of Surgeons and was Chairman of the American Board of Surgery. Art was a voracious reader and a student of history. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, the ocean, skiing and Trojan football. In later years, Art lived in Oxnard, CA, where he served on the Ventura County Grand Jury (2015-2017). He is missed near and far by colleagues, residents and students of medicine that admired him, friends that appreciated him, and a family that loves him. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Pasadena on Tuesday, May 14th at 10 A.M. For rosary and funeral details visit cabotandsonsfh.com. Gifts may be made in support of resident education in the Keck School of Medicine of USC Department of Surgery through the Society of Graduate Surgeons, Attn. Kadee McCorkle: Keck School of Medicine of USC, Department of Surgery, 1520 San Pablo Street, Suite 4282, Los Angeles, CA 90089, or your . Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries