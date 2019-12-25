Home

Arthur passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by his wife Margaret; daughter Denise (Glenn); grandchildren Erin and Ryan; sister Hiroko (Arthur) Endo; brother Ted (Susan); sister-in-law Haruye Takemoto; and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Francis and brother-in-law Kiyoshi. A UCLA graduate, Arthur worked as an internal auditor in the aerospace industry for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed playing golf, managing investments, and spending time with his grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019
