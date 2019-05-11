Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Pereira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lee Pereira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Lee Pereira Obituary
November 14, 1931 - May 7, 2019 A True Officer and A Gentleman. Arthur L. Pereira born in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the WLA Veterans Home of California on the morning of May 7, 2019, at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care for others. The former Navy officer and Yale/USC educated Architect married his true love Mima Hartman and is survived by two children, Don Pablo and Don Pietro Pereira. Funeral services will be held at the LA National Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation directly in his name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.