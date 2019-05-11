|
November 14, 1931 - May 7, 2019 A True Officer and A Gentleman. Arthur L. Pereira born in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the WLA Veterans Home of California on the morning of May 7, 2019, at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care for others. The former Navy officer and Yale/USC educated Architect married his true love Mima Hartman and is survived by two children, Don Pablo and Don Pietro Pereira. Funeral services will be held at the LA National Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation directly in his name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019