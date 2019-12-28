|
November 23, 1934 - December 19, 2019 Arthur L. Golding, M.D., born November 23, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, and died December 19, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, at home, after a long struggle with prostate cancer. Arthur attended Cornell University for three years and was a recipient of the New York State Regents Scholarship and Cornell University Regents Scholarship. He is a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He received his surgical training at U.C.L.A. Medical Center from 1959 to 1966 and was Chief Resident in general surgery in 1965, and in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery in 1966. He founded Los Angeles Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Associates and practiced cardiothoracic, vascular, and dialysis access surgery. Arthur retired in 2004 to devote himself full-time to pursuing investment opportunities in medical device development and acting as a medical consultant to venture capital funds and early stage investors in the areas of healthcare and medical devices. Arthur was an avid tennis player up until the penultimate year of his life. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, and enjoyed hiking and other outdoor activities with his family. He often said that his happiest life experiences were the summers he spent from ages seven to fourteen at Camp Gewahna, and the hours he devoted to performing surgery. He never lost his love of medicine and continued to read medical journals and textbooks until he died. He loved learning and his deep curiosity and insatiable drive to understand the world around him will be his legacy to his family. Arthur's deep dedication to his family, and the tenacity and loyalty with which he supported his loved ones, was unparalleled and helped them feel supported and protected always. Arthur is survived by his wife of many years, Dewanna Covey Golding and their blended family – Children: Ilyssa Golding (Doug Burke), Craig Golding, and Marisa Rooke (Dan Rooke). Four grandchildren: Chelsea Dann (Dylan), Carra Rooke, Connor Burke, and Cameron Burke. One great-grandchild: Jack Arthur Dann. Arthur leaves one sister, Phyllis Gersoff and her children. We will miss his drive to learn, to understand, and to impart his boundless wisdom and knowledge to those fortunate enough to know him. Arthur had the heart and soul of a lion. He was an original and will forever be missed and beloved by his family and friends. No services are being held at this time; however, a celebration of life will be held in the future.
