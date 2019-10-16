Home

Arthur Morris Barr Jr.

Arthur Morris Barr Jr. Obituary
July 23, 1933 - October 5, 2019 It's with great sadness we announce the passing of this great man who brought light to wherever he was. Husband to Lynne (Ginsburg) Barr, father to Karen Barr Cormier (Nick) and David Barr (Lisa). Grandfather to Lucas Arthur Barr and Olivia Nicole Cormier. Brother of Abby Scheer. Art's passion other than his beloved family was his 40 years he was involved helping the children of Penny Lane Centers as a past president & board member. A Celebration of his life is being planned. In lieu of flowers donations to Penny Lane Centers are welcomed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
