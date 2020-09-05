November 28, 1929 - August 31, 2020 Arthur Owen Armstrong Jr, aged 90, died in his home in Manhattan Beach CA on August 31, 2020. While he had suffered from myelodysplasia, a rare blood cancer requiring regular transfusions, he died peacefully in his sleep holding the hand of his wife of over 26 years, Stephani Armstrong. Art was born on November 28, 1929, the start of the Great Depression, as the first of two sons of Arthur Owen Armstrong Sr and Isobel Brown Armstrong, in Seattle Washington. He grew up on Capitol Hill and attended Broadway High during the Second World War and then "visited" the University of Washington for two years before being politely asked to pursue his education at another institution, whereby he joined the Navy as the Korean War was starting. Art spent his entire 4 years in the Navy in the personnel department at the Naval Training Center in San Diego CA working nights, so he could finish his undergraduate work at San Diego State University between games of volleyball. His entire sea duty consisted of taking the "nickel-snatcher" to Coronado Island. While in the Navy, he married his first wife, Nancy Paulsen, and together they had six children. Art earned a degree in accounting from San Diego State and then attended Boalt Law School at the University of California at Berkeley, where he earned the highest grades ever at the school and was named Editor in Chief of the Law Review before being admitted to the California Bar Association in 1959. Art had a very rewarding career as a tax attorney working for Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Irell & Manella before starting his own firm, Armstrong, Hendler & Barnet, in 1976, which went on to become one of the most prominent entertainment firms in Los Angeles. Art later became CEO of Merle Norman Cosmetics, one of his first clients, where he was loved by all the individual studio owners for his kind and caring leadership at the company. In addition to loving the law, Art was a passionate and long-time supporter of the students at Garfield High where he provided college tuition assistance to 287 graduates from the school. Art loved the outdoors, was an avid camper, and visited most of the western national parks with his children, including a summer road trip to Circle City, Alaska, which his grandfather, Webster Brown, founded during the Klondike Gold Rush in the Yukon. He was a fierce competitor in business and in life, was always the captain of his many law firm baseball, basketball, and football teams, and later enjoyed playing badminton with his wife, Stephani, at a competitive level. He also enjoyed his nightly ice cream, did crosswords in pen, and sent weekly emails to his family espousing his views on current events. But Art always said he found the most joy being with his children and grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly. Art is survived by his lovely and caring wife, Stephani Armstrong; his remaining five children (and their spouses), Heather Allison, Laurie Bartholomew (Brett), Bruce Armstrong (Hilary), Rob Armstrong (Tacy), and Kirstie Martinelli; and his fourteen grandchildren, Roxie, Bradley, McCabe, Allie, Reagan, Brodie, Brendan, Katherine, Isabelle, Zoey, Amy, Owen, Jack, and Tate. He joins his loving mother Isobel, father AOA Sr, brother Fred, son Craig, and best dog ever, Friskie, who have all passed before him. The family plans to celebrate Art's life with a party once it's safe to gather, but we very much appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers. Here is a link to a web site memorializing Art's life where you can share your own thoughts, stories, and photos: art-armstrong@forever.missed.com. If so inclined, please donate to your favorite charity
in Art's remembrance (especially any cause supporting education or dogs).