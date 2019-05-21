|
March 7, 1936 - May 18, 2019 Family and friends are mourning the loss of Arthur Rosenbloom who passed peacefully at his home on May 18, 2019. Arthur attended Horace Mann School in New York and Tufts University in Massachusetts. His long career was in the finance industry. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, his beloved children, Scott, Amanda and Daniel, and his daughter-in-law, Arnali. Known for his kindness and compassion, Arthur will be sorely missed. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pacific Neuroscience Institute, 2125 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404 and The Animal Protectorates – Operation Adopt, 3318 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 21, 2019