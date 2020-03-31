|
|
January 2, 1935 - March 27, 2020
Born to the late Dr. Andrew Friedman and Lillian Schwartz, on January 2, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. Arthur graduated from Central High School in 1952, and was a graduate of the University of Michigan with both a Bachelor of Arts degree (1955) and a medical degree (1959). On December 21, 1958, Arthur married Rhoda Susan Weingarten, and in 1963, moved to Orange County, CA, where he began a 27-year dermatology practice. The family lived in Orange County for 55 years. They were longtime members of Temple Beth Tikvah in Fullerton. Later they moved to Newport Beach and were founding members of Heritage Point in Mission Viejo. Arthur was a dedicated volunteer with the Newport Beach Public Library ProLiteracy program for over 10 years. He was a lifelong learner and an avid golfer. Arthur and Rhoda traveled around the world, visiting all seven continents.
He is survived by two children and their spouses, David and Ellen Friedman and Lauri and David Carey. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Sydney Friedman, Sam Friedman (Chelsea Lachowicz), Anna, Ethan (Sarah), Julia, and Hayden Carey, and 1 great-grandchild, Simone Fliorent.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2020