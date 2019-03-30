|
|
May 29, 1929 - March 22, 2019 (89), Korean Conflict veteran, passed away on March 22, 2019 in Upland. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kumi Sakakura and survived by his sons, Steve, Don (Annette) and David Sakakura; grandsons, Colin (Summer) and Justin Sakakura; sister, Emie Obata; sister-in-law, Michiko Sakakura; dear companion, Yayoi Sasahara; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Sunyoung Lee from Centenary United Methodist Church officiating. Family requests casual attire and for flowers to be omitted. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 30, 2019