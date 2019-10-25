|
November 20, 1925 - October 20, 2019 Dr. Arthur Saltz passed away on October 20, 2019, at the age of 93 in Los Angeles, CA. Born in the Bronx, New York, on November 18, 1925, Dr. Saltz was the eldest of four. He was drafted into WWII in 1944 at age 18. He served in Europe as a Surgical Technician and then was promoted to Technical Sergeant. After the war, he graduated from Brooklyn College, attended medical school at The Long Island School of Medicine and did his internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Philadelphia General Hospital. After two years in private practice in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, he moved to California where he joined the Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, where he worked for 39 years. During that time, he was Chief of Service of OB-GYN at two Kaiser Hospitals as well as an acting member of the Board of Directors. In addition, he took sabbaticals in England, Israel, Germany, Austria, and Washington D.C., where he studied and practiced gynecological oncology and hospice care. In addition to his love of medicine, Dr. Saltz was a voracious reader, intrepid traveler, historical scholar, art collector, fierce debater, and gourmet cook. He was a longtime member of the Plato Society and believed in the Socratic approach to life. Dr. Saltz's curiosity drove him to explore and learn in everything from the hard sciences to the arts. His generosity as a friend, teacher, and mentor was legendary and his presence was larger than life. Most importantly, he was a devoted family man. Dr. Saltz is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Leanore Saltz, his brother, Fred Saltz, his daughters, Karen Kaplan and Jill Sandin, his sons-in-law, Craig Plestis and Christopher Sandin, and his grandchildren, Samuel Sandin, Clara Plestis, and Ella Sandin, to whom he gave everything. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Memorial pending.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019